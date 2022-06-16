Sign up for Village of Hemingford alerts, information

The Welcome to Hemingford signs got a new coat of paint last week thanks to village employee Alexis McGowan.

Village of Hemingford residents can sign up for alerts and information from the Village.

Text "Hi" to 308-225-5098 for 24/7 assistance or to quickly report issues. Reporting options are animal control, code, chat, roads, or other. If you have a question, text one or two keywords about the information you are looking for. If you don’t find what you are looking for, text "FAQ."

To receive alerts from the village, text HEMINGFORD to 91896.

If you have a 69348 zip code the Village of Hemingford is inviting you to take a Hemingford Library Survey through Monday, June 20. Completing the survey enters your name into a drawing for a computer desk lamp. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DNTNCTL.