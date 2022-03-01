Small Schools Meet held in Hemingford

Hemingford Public Schools hosted the Hemingford Small Schools Invite/Panhandle Conference Speech Meet this past Saturday. Speech students attended from Hay Springs, Sioux County, Leyton, Banner County, and Hyannis along with the three members of the Hemingford Speech Team: Madisen Meek, Taren Hunter and Arielle Lawrence.

“We invite the smaller schools to our invite and call it the ‘Small Schools Invite’ because otherwise these kids are competing against the bigger schools that are tough competition,” said Speech Coach Michelle Kluver. “Which is good because it makes our kids better but they don’t always place like they would if they were competing against schools of the same size.”

With the help of fellow coach Beth Dahl and Hemingford High/Junior Principal Daniel Kluver the meet ran smooth on Saturday.

For the Panhandle Conference there was an unbreakable tie for 1st place between Hay Springs and Sioux County with Hemingford placing 3rd.

Results for the Hemingford Small Schools Invite:

• Taren Hunter placed 1st in Entertainment Speaking

• Madisen Meek placed 1st in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

• Arielle Lawrence placed 3rd in Extemporaneous Speaking

• Arielle Lawrence placed 7th for Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose

Meek’s speech was titled, “The future is in your tiny hands”. During her speech two elementary school children square off in the political debate of the century for student body president. Meek plays the part of a reporter interviewing the two candidates, the two candidates themselves, as well as other class mates that were asking the “serious” questions. Cooties, equal kickball team selection, and more tater tots served during lunches were topics discussed as Meek changed her voice and stance for each character during her speech that lasted seven minutes and 53 seconds during one round. In the end the winner of the debate was settled by who could fit more marshmallows in their mouth at once.

Hunter’s performance during his entertainment speech was also entertaining to watch.

“Spiders, snakes, sharks, a round of serious prose, heights, public speaking, the dark, monsters, death, ex-girlfriends! We are all scared of one thing or another but the one thing that combines them all is FEAR!” said Hunter.

“But what is fear? That is what I want to communicate.”

Pretending to be afraid of public speaking, he described the history of fear, a scale of fear and various phobias in a speech that he wrote and illustrated himself. He even mentioned anatidaephobia which is the fear that a duck is somehow watching from a far as he pointed to a big fluffy, stuffed duck in the corner of the room.

Lawrence performed an extemporaneous speech on a topic that she was given on the spot. She went up against other political speeches on topics including the decline in approval of the Democratic Party for President Biden and vaccine mandates.

The team has also competed in meets in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Gordon/Rushville, Chadron, Gering and the Western Trails Conference Meet so far this speech season.

Meek placed at three of those prior meets and Hunter placed at two. The team will travel to Maxwell to compete at the District Competition on March 1.

