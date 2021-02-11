Some Test Nebraska Sites adjusting schedules due to inclement weather

LINCOLN, Neb. — Some Test Nebraska sites outside of Nebraska’s metropolitan areas will adjust their schedules this week in response to the winter weather the area has been experiencing. Those registered for testing should regularly check messages for updates, as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

In the Panhandle, Chadron Community Hospital and Box Butte General Hospital will close Test Nebraska sites on Friday, Feb. 12.

Also, BBGH has announced that starting Monday, the site will change hours of operation Beginning Monday, Feb.15, the TestNebraska site will be open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are encouraged to register for testing. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.