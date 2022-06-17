Spending a lifetime serving Hemingford: Dorothy Ray moves to South Dakota after residing in Hemingford since 1930

Growing up in Hemingford has a profound sense of belonging; it’s the place we call “home.”

Leaving Hemingford doesn’t mean you forget where you are from; sometimes it is necessary to make life changes. Lifetime Hemingford resident, Dorothy Ray did just that. She moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, when health issues made it necessary to go where care could be provided.

True to this statement, home is where the heart is and your hometown always has your heart.

Dorothy Ray and her late husband. Charles spent 66 years in business in Hemingford, which included the operation of Rays Moving and Hauling, Silver Line Salvage, Rayco Apartments and Treasures and Trash. Treasures and Trash was located on the 800 block of Box Butte Avenue. The most recent business, Treasures and Trash was located on the 800 block of Box Butte Avenue and sold in 2010.

The Rays once owned the building that is now The Body Shop. Ray and Uhrig was a tractor repair shop.

Charles was born in Hemingford in 1926 to Clyde and Ollie Ray. He passed away on April 17, 2009.

Dorothy was born on a ranch outside of Hemingford in 1930 to Milton “Pete” and Grace Danbom.

The couple wed at the St. Bridget Catholic Church on April 28, 1953. Together they spent a lifetime serving the community of Hemingford in various ways. They had three children who graduated from Hemingford High; Dan, Jerry, and Jodeen.

“Dad owned most of Main Street at one point,” said Dan.

Their children recently spent months working on the belongings of the Ray household to get the home ready to sell.

Among the items found in the house were some very special photographs of Hemingford.

“Dan had a friend frame the photographs and have gifted them to the Village of Hemingford, Valor Hardware and The Body Shop,” said longtime friend of the family Joni Jespersen. “The Charles and Dorothy Ray Family have definitely left a legacy in Hemingford.”

“I asked mom where the pictures came from and she assumed that they came from my Grandfathers things,” said Jodeen. “He was Clyde Ray, known by C.D. Ray. He was part of Ray and Uhrig. He started out with an insurance company then it became an implement company. I found bank statements that had been stored that was part of the insurance company dating back to 1921.”

“We found two of the photographs curled up in the corner,” said Dan. “Jodeen found them and thought they were awesome so we wanted to get them framed. They turned out magnificent.”

“The third photograph was already framed and we thought it would fit in well down at Valor where lots of those types of pictures were already being displayed.”

“We started visiting with mom and she picked out a couple of pictures that she wanted given to Lori Dannar at the Hemingford Care Center,” said Dan.

Send well wishes to Dorothy Ray Dorothy Ray 4811 St. Martins Drive Unit #5 Rapid City, SD 57702

“Mom had me donate one more of a sunset that I took when I was coming back to a Danbom get-together,” he said. “Dad was on the board for the Apollo Court when it was founded so mom wanted an ‘in memorandum’ picture on display there.”

In late July of 2021, Dorothy was out in her yard at home and took a fall.

“She was stepping over the garden hose and when she lifted her foot up her hip broke and then she fell,” said Dan. “Fortunately the neighbor’s dog alerted him to the fall and he found her. She got her to Scottsbluff where they bolted her back together partially and from there we got her transferred to Rapid City.”

She is currently at the Good Samaritan Society — St. Martin Village in northwest Rapid City near Black Hawk. She made it out of the nursing home and is now in assisted living.

“They told her that she would never be able to walk,” said Dan. “Now she’s able to walk all the way down to have dinner and walk back with her walker.”

“She’s doing a lot better than anyone ever thought she would,” said Dan. “She’s the type that when someone tells her that she can’t do something, she’ll do anything to prove them wrong.”

The estate sale was held earlier this month and the home is now up for sale.

“Thank you to my hometown of Hemingford for all of the support that you have shown to my family,” said Jodeen. “I am beyond words with all of you who came to the estate sale. As a community you have supported us with help, support, encouragement and love and we will always remember it.

“I know she felt your love all the way up there,” she said. “She enjoyed all the stories from the sale I shared with her. If you want to send her a card or drop in and see her she would love it. She misses her community and the place she called home for 91 years but she is happy in her new, much smaller place.”

