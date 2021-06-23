Splash Pad Project Update, Fundraisers Planned

The board liked the idea saying, “it would be so nice to not waste all of that water” and “if we could save money by not having to get a tank we could use that money on more water features.”

“I think the splash pad will be great I would just rather see us do something to recirculate the water instead of it going to waste,” Huss said.

The board asked for an update on the funds.

“My thought right now is I don’t know when they are going to release funds (from the grant),” Straub said. “At this point, if work could start tomorrow it’s a two week build, but we are going to be so late on their job list I honestly don’t feel like we are going to get it open this year. I think your best bet would be to shoot for spring. Then we can continue to raise funds and give Kyle the opportunity to work on the recirculating part of it and hopefully be able to open it next spring.”

“If we are waiting for the funds to be released then we have no control over that,” said Village Trustee Rick Wacker.

“I think it’s too late for it to be opened this pool season,” said Straub. “The recirculating part of it is important to all of us and the more funds we raise the more we can add to the splash pad.”