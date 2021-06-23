Splash Pad Project Update, Fundraisers Planned

This past Friday at the Hemingford Pool swimmers lined up with cans in hand for free entry with their donation to the Hemingford Food Pantry. Then at 4 p.m. everyone was welcome to enjoy a free-will donation BBQ meal. Donations for the meal were collected for the Splash Pad Project.
During the last Village Board Meeting, Hemingford Utilities Superintendent Kyle Huss gave a report on the splash pad progress.
We are trying to figure out a solution to waste water instead of just dumping it into the sewer.
I called and talked to DHHS because they orginally said that we could not recirculate it back to our pool. Because the splash pad and the pool are two separate bodies of water and the splash pad would have to be licensed to the pool. In talking to them they said that the pool and splash pad would have to be licensed separate since they are two different bodies of water.
The water cannot be crossed if they are two separate bodies of water. The water can be recirculated back into the splash pad but that would require a large tank to store and treat the water.
Huss indicated that Hemingford Police Chief Dusty Bryner brought up the idea to start the splash pad in the slopped entry to the pool then the two would become one body of water.
“Dusty’s idea was to put a couple of ground sprays in the zero entry,” said Village Administrator Barb Straub.
The board liked the idea saying, “it would be so nice to not waste all of that water” and “if we could save money by not having to get a tank we could use that money on more water features.”
“I think the splash pad will be great I would just rather see us do something to recirculate the water instead of it going to waste,” Huss said.
The board asked for an update on the funds.
“My thought right now is I don’t know when they are going to release funds (from the grant),” Straub said. “At this point, if work could start tomorrow it’s a two week build, but we are going to be so late on their job list I honestly don’t feel like we are going to get it open this year. I think your best bet would be to shoot for spring. Then we can continue to raise funds and give Kyle the opportunity to work on the recirculating part of it and hopefully be able to open it next spring.”
“If we are waiting for the funds to be released then we have no control over that,” said Village Trustee Rick Wacker.
“I think it’s too late for it to be opened this pool season,” said Straub. “The recirculating part of it is important to all of us and the more funds we raise the more we can add to the splash pad.”
Before the BBQ fundraiser a total of $11,061.23 had been raised for the construction of the splash pad.
“September of 2020 we started with $13,702.27 in the account that we are using,” Straub said. By the end of May we had $24,763.50 so we’ve raised $11,061.23 towards the match of the splash pad. In the tax account that we were going to use to match funds we were granted $57,000. We have $37,171.96 and the donation account is $24,763.50 which means we met our match for the minimum.
There is currently a quilt raffle to help raise funds for the project. Fabric for the quilt was donated by Hemingford Clerk Barb Straub. It was pieced by Village Trustee Lynda Novotny, Julie Trickler and Pam Buddenberg and it was quilted and bound by Pat’s Creative.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Village Office, Hemingford Community Care Center, Hemingford Community Federal Credit Union, the Hemingford Pool, or at Box Butte Development Corporation in Alliance. Prices are $10 each or three for $25. Drawing for the quilt will be done on Friday, June 25 during Bands on the Butte. Winner must not be present to win.
“The more we can raise for funds the more we can add,” said Straub. “Joni is working on a grant from BNSF for fencing around the splash pad. I have a call into Aaron Wade at Westco to see if they can give us some funds for cameras for security. These are some of the things that we are working on behind the scenes.”
Also during Bands on the Butte, the Hemingford Swim Team will be selling snow cones from 6 to 9 p.m. to raise funds.
The Village of Hemingford announced a series of Friday Fun Nights that will take place at the Hemingford Pool to raise funds for the project.
The first event will be on Friday, July 2 with a Floaty Night from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Come 'float' with us Friday night,” said Pool Manager Ammie Frost. “Bring your floaty, buy a floaty or rent a floaty.”
Admission price will be $5 for ages 3 and up. Ages 2 and under are free. Pool passes will not be honored during the special events as all admission will go towards the splash pad project.
Other Friday Fun Nights were announced as:
July 9 – Glow Swim
July 16 – Movie Night
July 30 – Volleyball Tournament
Aug. 6 – Fair Fun Night
Aug. 13 – Back to School Bash
Hours and price for admission for these events will be announced at a later date. Pool passes will not be honored during these dates as the cost of admission will be donated to the splash pad project.