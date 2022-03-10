St. Matthew’s Men Host Pancake Supper

The men of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church were host to a Strove Tuesday pancake supper on Tuesday, March 1. Strove Tuesday is also known as Fat Tuesday and is celebrated the day before Ash Wednesday Conversation.

A freewill donation was offered for the meal that included pancakes along with ham or sausage, milk, water, coffee and orange juice.

Dean Huckfeldt was the “man in charge” of the group of 25-30 men that volunteered to help cook, serve, and clean up during the event.

“We ran out of pancakes and had to go get more batter,” said Huckfeldt. “We ran out of sausage and I ordered the same amount that we have always had excess of during past pancake suppers. Next year I’ll have to buy more.”

The first pancake supper hosted at St. Matthew’s was estimated to be in 1971 but due to COVID-19 they have been unable to host one since 2019.

“Great, great turnout,” said Huckfeldt. “I can’t tell you how much we appreciate the support from the community.”

Ken and Dale’s have donated the pancake batter and butter and the Alliance Eagles Club have donated to-go boxes for the event for the past 31 years.

“All of these guys helping are from St. Matthew’s as well as other churches in the community and they all donate their help,” said Huckfeldt. “I appreciate every one of them.”

“The crowd has been amazing,” said volunteer Bill Reno.

“We went through six gallons of syrup, 60 pounds of pancake mix, 240 sausage patties and we ran out,” noted Huckfeldt.

“We just had to put in a new furnace in here at the church so some of the funds raised will go towards that,” he said. “Then ten percent will go to our out-reach program.”

“We had both grills going and still couldn’t keep up,” said volunteer Michael Mittlestadt. “Everybody and their cousins showed up and it was fantastic. People are really looking for those things to do to get them out of the house. It’s so nice to see everyone sitting around together and enjoying some good conversations.”

Easter falls on April 4 this year as it falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the Spring Equinox.

Strove Tuesday marks the day before Lent. The word Strove comes from the word strive, meaning “to administer the sacrament of confession to.” Lent is recognition of Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness, up to and including his crucifixion. Lenten Luncheons will be held at noon in Alliance: March 17-Holy Rosary, March 24-First Baptist Church, March 31-United Methodist Church.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.