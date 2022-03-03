State Record Fish Caught Locally

A summary of Nebraska State Record fish brought in for the year 2021 was recently released; a few of those fish listed came from the Box Butte Reservoir.

Underwater Spearfishing

“Two state record fish were taken by underwater spearfishing last year. Both of them channel catfish and both were speared at the Box Butte Reservoir,” said Daryl Bauer, Fisheries Biologist for the Nebraska Game and Parks.

“The first was taken on June 5 and weighed 26 pounds 9 ounces,” he said. “A little over a week later, that record was bested by a 27 pound 5 ounce fish brought in by Hunter Jordan of Hemingford.”

Bowfishing

There were two fish taken by bowfishing certified as state records in 2021. The first of those was a 6 pound 6 ounce white sucker taken on April 25 from Box Butte Reservoir by Brionna Schafer.

“That was a big sucker,” said Bauer. “It beat the old bow-fishing state record by just a little over half of a pound. That fish was also taken from the Box Butte Reservoir."

The second was a 16 pound 10 ounce black buffalo taken on July 28 from the Missouri River in Cedar County.

Rod and Reel

“We also had two fish caught on rod and reel that were certified as new state records last year,” said Bauer. “The first came just three days into the year, January 3. That was a 1 pound, 14 ounce green sunfish, and it was pulled through a hole in the ice on Clatonia 3A Reservoir. It was caught on a waxworm by Steven Carel of DeWitt.”

“Just a couple of months later, on March 11, a new state record tiger trout was caught at the inlet to Sutherland Reservoir,” he said. “That fish bumped the rod and reel tiger trout state record to just less than seven pounds at 6 pounds 13 ounces. It was caught on a minnow.”

Surface Spearing

No state record fish were taken by surface spearing in 2021.

“A total of six new state records were certified in 2021,” said Bauer. “That was a good number, but lower than what we saw the year before when there were nine. Surprisingly, after standing for 20 years, our rod & reel green sunfish record was broken twice in just three months. Likewise, the underwater spearfishing record for channel catfish had stood for over 20 years and then was broken twice in eight days.”

He added, “You just never know.”

State record rules and an application can be found in every copy of the 2022 Fishing Guide.

“Take a minute to familiarize yourself with the list and rules,” said Bauer. “It could keep you from having one of those stories about the state record fish you caught but didn’t know.”

A state record fish has already been pulled through an ice hole this year.

“I am not going to tell you about it yet,” he teased. “I am going to wait to see if we have any more caught by ice anglers. Stay tuned and keep your line in the water. Your next fish could be the next big one.”

