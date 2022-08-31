Story Time is back at Hemingford Public Library

Story Time will start back up on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Hemingford Public Library.

“I can’t wait to see all of the little ones,” said Library Director Colleen Garner. “A few families wanted an earlier start this year so we are going to try 12:30 p.m. that way they have time to eat lunch and nap before school is out.”

Who doesn’t love a good book? During a time where technology is so prevalent, reading books is an important part of a child’s development.

Story Time is a program at the Hemingford Public Library for children birth to pre-kindergarten.

Garner heads Story Time and not only does she read the children a fun book, but also they often get to do a fun craft.

Parents are welcomed to come along with their little ones. See you at the library. The librarians would love to see this program and all of the programs at the library grow.

September Schedule

Sept. 7 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Movie and popcorn at 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Board meeting at 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Board games at 3 p.m.

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon