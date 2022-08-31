 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Story Time is back at Hemingford Public Library

This summer, children were invited to the Hemingford Library for Lego Challenge days! Each child chose a colored bead, their challenge was to create something using that color.

"The results were amazing, everyone did great," said Library Director Colleen Garner. 

Eli Bryner is pictured with his Lego masterpiece.

 Kay Bakkehaug

Story Time will start back up on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Hemingford Public Library.

“I can’t wait to see all of the little ones,” said Library Director Colleen Garner. “A few families wanted an earlier start this year so we are going to try 12:30 p.m. that way they have time to eat lunch and nap before school is out.”

Who doesn’t love a good book? During a time where technology is so prevalent, reading books is an important part of a child’s development.

Story Time is a program at the Hemingford Public Library for children birth to pre-kindergarten.

Garner heads Story Time and not only does she read the children a fun book, but also they often get to do a fun craft.

Parents are welcomed to come along with their little ones. See you at the library. The librarians would love to see this program and all of the programs at the library grow.

September Schedule

Sept. 7 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Movie and popcorn at 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 — Board meeting at 11 a.m.

Sept. 16 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

BINGO at 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Coffee, donuts and book talk at 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Puppetry at 3 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Story time at 12:30 p.m.

Board games at 3 p.m.

The library is located at 812 Box Butte in Hemingford.

Hours of operation

Monday- Closed

Tuesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Wednesday- Noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday- Noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday- 9 a.m. to Noon

Village looks at bond options

The Village of Hemingford Board of Trustees met on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to discuss matters on the agenda during their regular monthly meeting. All…

Box Butte County Fair Wrap-up

Well, just like that, the 2022 Box Butte County Fair has come and gone. Another year of events at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds is in the books.

DEB FISCHER: Supporting Kids

I often say one of Nebraska’s most precious resources is our children. They represent the next generation of great entrepreneurs, family farme…

