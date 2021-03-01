 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street and Alley Tree Trimming
0 comments

Street and Alley Tree Trimming

  • 0

ALLIANCE — Panhandle Tree Service will began trimming trees March 1 for the City of Alliance along streets and alleys.

Trees will be trimmed for electric line, streetlight and refuse truck clearance. The project will begin on Potash Avenue from First Street to Seventh Street and proceed east to Flack. Once those are complete they will be working from First street to 10th street, Box Butte to the west. This will be an ongoing project lasting well into the summer months.

Any questions or concerns please contact Public Works at 308-762-1907.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News