Struggling wheat crops lead to low harvest numbers

“The 2022 wheat harvest continues to trickle in,” said Farmers Coop General Manager Bart Moseman.

This growing season was plagued not only by frost and hail but a lack of rain that left crops thirsty and struggling to mature with full heads.

“2021 planting saw ground short on subsoil moisture that would continue to be parched most of the growing season,” said Moseman. “Dryland crops struggled to maintain, yet alone mature, producing less than optimum production. When precipitation did finally show, it was in the form of hail and then rain came late. Many HRW (hard red winter wheat) growing areas are having the same challenges we are having – a smaller crop due to tough growing conditions.”

Crews working the bins at Farmers Coop didn’t see the 300 plus truck days this year as they have in the past years due to the weather and growing conditions.

“Dryland wheat harvest set itself apart from the irrigated and hail damaged by as much as ten days,” Moseman said. “Hats off to our employees for all their hard work this harvest season; they spend many hours away from their families from the start to the end of the harvest.”

“The installation of Compuweigh systems at our Mirage Flats and Swett locations has helped enhance the customer experience and has led to better turnaround times for producers at those facilities,” he added. “Farmers Coop strives to be the premier regional supplier and marketer of ag related services and products and we know that our success is based on our producer’s satisfaction and successes.”

“Markets, logistics, and the economy have all been volatile since the pandemic and the Ukraine and Russia conflict. It has made it difficult to manage grain shipment and marketing decisions. Farmers Coop typically sells into export markets after wheat harvest and before the fall corn harvest. This year we haven’t loaded any unit trains yet, but have a few on the books. We anticipate delays on those shipments as, like with most supply chains, the railroads have had issues with timely performance.”

Farmers Coop’s grain team is available for helping develop marketing plans for producers. Call the Hemingford Grain line at 308-487-3325 to discuss current markets and strategies to market your grain. It’s also a good time to give our Agronomy Department a call to discuss this year’s wheat planting. Call Jim or Chad at Farmers Coop at 308-487-5219.