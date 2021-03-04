Students read to one another during Read Across America

Jennifer Gasseling’s first grade classes left their classroom Thursday, heading downstairs, outside and into Jayme Clark’s fifth grade classroom. There they teamed up with the older students and pulled out some books and began reading to one another.

“The older student read a book to the younger grade and then the younger student read a story to the older student,” Gasseling said.

Students in sixth, fifth and fourth grade were partnered up with students in kindergarten, first, second and third grades as all the students took part in Read Across America.

“To celebrate Read Across America we dressed up each day to coordinate with a Dr. Seuss books,” Gasseling said. “Crazy socks on Monday for Fox and Socks. Tuesday was hat day for the Cat in the Hat. Wednesday was wear green for Green Eggs and Ham. Thursday was mustaches for the Lorax, and Friday we wore pajamas for the Sleep Book.”

On Wednesday the students had green eggs and ham for lunch.