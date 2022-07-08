Summer Reading Program Wraps Up

Jellyfish, whales, and sharks have decorated the Hemingford Public Library throughout the month of June. The Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” came to an end last week during their final Wednesday program.

“Some of our library board members helped made different decorations or donated material for them,” said Hemingford Library Director Colleen Garner. “Each week we had something different about the ocean.”

Some examples included:

“The first week we talked about water; why the ocean is different from our drinking water or our lakes. And just how much water we have in comparison to the land that we have. We did a craft with water all around an island that they made,” said Garner.

“During week two we talked about how the ocean moves. The kids made little tide pools with sand, rocks and seashells. We also talked about the different layers of the ocean and how light penetrates through the layers. What ocean life lives in these different layers.”

Children could come any time throughout the day between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. This was something different than previous years when there was a set time for the program.

“This year we had different stations such as check-in, explore, craft, snacks, coloring,” said Garner. “We did this so if the tables are full they could go to a different station while they waited. This keeps it moving so they don’t have to sit.”

Different games were played each week such as bean bag toss and fishing for different colored fish.

“It really has been so much fun for all different ages,” she said.

Young babies through 80 plus years old have enjoyed the summer reading program this year through participating and volunteering.

“I have enjoyed working with the different age groups,” said Garner. “Everybody has gotten along and worked really well together.”

The summer reading program may be over but the library is has a lot to offer and is a great place to escape the summer heat.

“We’ll keep offering different activities every Wednesday throughout the summer,” said Garner.

Some ideas include: movie matinee with popcorn, Lego mania, board games, Bingo and so much more.

Other Hemingford Library News:

“Our door is in!” she said.

A new handicap accessible door has been installed at the Library.

The Library has received a couple of grants this year: Nebraska Historical Society, APRA Grant, and Nebraska Library Commission.

“We were able to purchase new computer chairs, easy chairs to sit and visit, and new shelves,” she said.

New books and activities are being added to the library every month.