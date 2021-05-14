Supplying the community with coffee, nutrition & conversation

It’s a morning ritual, a vice; some may even call it a necessity. Nothing hits the spot like that first sip of your morning coffee. In Hemingford the place to be on any weekday morning is Treasured Grounds. Whether you’re popping in to grab a specialty latte or you’re part of the usual morning coffee drinking crowd there’s something for everyone.
Snickers, s’mores, white rabbit, French toast, and cinnamon roll are just a handful of the specialty drinks that can be enjoyed hot, iced, or blended.
Fruit smoothies and Boba tea are also available plus different frozen lemonades that were a hit last summer. There’s a selection of teas as well as Chai teas are on hand as well.
The dessert case is usually full of freshly baked cakes, donuts or other desserts.
Breakfast is served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. It includes everything from your basic breakfast of two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns and toast or a pancake to biscuits and gravy. On the go items are also available such as breakfast burritos or sandwiches.
A lunch special is featured daily and a small but full lunch menu is offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Macee Buchheit has been a barista at Treasured Grounds for two years this week.
She worked there when Nancy Zajic owned it. Dennis and Nancy Zajic purchased the building in 2012 and opened Treasured Grounds after Dennis retired from 20 years as a teacher in Hemingford.
After Dennis passed, Nancy decided in 2019 that she needed to retire and that the coffee/restaurant business was Dennis’ dream and not hers.
Peggy Hollinrake was a cook for Nancy at the time and Macee was a barista in front. In June of 2019, Peggy took over the business.
“Peggy bought the business and took over on Friday,” said Buchheit. “We closed on Friday afternoon and began tearing out walls and ripping up flooring. When it was time to open on Monday morning the remodel was complete and the place looked so different.”
With the exception of the temporary countertop that was put in because the one that they were building had not cured yet. But if I were you I would not ask about the “temporary countertop” because that’s still the countertop that they are using today as the custom built one never did cure. It’s a point of contention.
“It does not seem like nearly two years has flown by already,” said Peggy. “I love the ladies that I work with and I love this community so that makes work fun and go by fast.”
“From working here with Nancy I could see a problem with the setup of this place,” Peggy said. “So I knew that remodeling and opening the walls was the first thing I wanted to do. I think it really has been a good move and we have been able to bring more customers in with the open flow.”
After the Hemingford Nutrition Center closed, Treasured Grounds took over in serving meals for the senior citizens of Hemingford.
“Anybody that is 60 years or older can order a meal through that program,” Peggy said. “We started doing that a few months before I took over the business.”
She credits the nutrition program as being what kept their doors open during the shutdown and slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
They serve or deliver anywhere from 15 to 25 meals to seniors daily.
“For a while our nutrition customers mostly came to eat here,” said Macee. “For many it was their daily outing and chance to socialize. Since covid hit most of those meals are delivered and I’m often the only person that they see all day. I can’t wait until our senior customers feel comfortable and safe enough to come back in and enjoy a meal here.”
Treasured Grounds also carries a variety of gifts that are available for purchase. Flavored coffees in both whole beans and ground, candies, candles, mugs, handmade cards, and so much more. The gift selection changes regularly so be sure to see what’s new.
Treasured Grounds is located at 712 Box Butte Ave in Hemingford. They are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call (308) 487-3444 to place your meal or coffee order.