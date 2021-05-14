Supplying the community with coffee, nutrition & conversation

After Dennis passed, Nancy decided in 2019 that she needed to retire and that the coffee/restaurant business was Dennis’ dream and not hers.

Peggy Hollinrake was a cook for Nancy at the time and Macee was a barista in front. In June of 2019, Peggy took over the business.

“Peggy bought the business and took over on Friday,” said Buchheit. “We closed on Friday afternoon and began tearing out walls and ripping up flooring. When it was time to open on Monday morning the remodel was complete and the place looked so different.”

With the exception of the temporary countertop that was put in because the one that they were building had not cured yet. But if I were you I would not ask about the “temporary countertop” because that’s still the countertop that they are using today as the custom built one never did cure. It’s a point of contention.

“It does not seem like nearly two years has flown by already,” said Peggy. “I love the ladies that I work with and I love this community so that makes work fun and go by fast.”