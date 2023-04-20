Red Cross swim lessons will once again be conducted at Big Blue Bay this summer. The 2023 schedule was developed with the expectation that staffing levels will be adequate to offer all sessions.

Lesson registrations are still being accepted at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center until May 24th. Openings are still available in every level. Sign up forms are available at the Knight Museum or can be found on the City of Alliance webpage, under the Parks and Recreation tab. Click on the Big Blue Bay tab and you will find the form under swim lessons. A schedule with dates and times is also available on the web site. For questions or additional information, please call the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at 308-762-2384.