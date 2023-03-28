Red Cross swim lessons will once again be conducted at Big Blue Bay this summer. The 2023 schedule was developed with the expectation that staffing levels will be adequate to offer all sessions.

Registration for lessons will be at the Alliance Library, in the Community Room, on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Payment of 30 dollars per child is required at the time of registration. To expedite the process, the registration form is on the City’s web page at www.cityofalliance.net/311/Swimming-Lessons. Complete the form and bring it with you to the Alliance Library. No early or phone registrations will be accepted. The lesson schedule is also on the Alliance Nebraska Parks and Pool Face Book Page.