TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

Remember when Canning was a family affair! Putting up corn was the most fun. Dad would come home with gunny sacks of sweet corn. We all were excited and manned our stations. The kids would husk it, outside of course. It was always such a mess Mom and Grandma would blanch it, then dump it in ice water before cutting it off the cob.. The year my mother got her first eclectic knife, she called it a miracle. She and the miracle could go to work on a cob of corn and be done in seconds. It truly was a miracle. Then they would bag it...2 cups of corn, a pat of butter, and a smidge of sugar. Then the bag was sealed. Last step Dad would take it out to the deep freeze. We also froze Carrots green beans, and Tomatoes. For that yummy roast or chili dinner coming in the cold months. In later years my mother jarred beets, my dad and husband thought they were in heaven. Then the biggie mom would blanche and freeze peaches off of dads peach trees, there were so many everyone we knew came to pick them.

After all the mess was done, it was time to clean up the decks, the yard for the last times of the year. Put the dec k furniture in the shed or garage as the leaves would began to fall soon, The hot days were here, with those cold cold nights coming soon. The first freeze was around the corner. I'm not so sure we are ever ready for that. But...the wasps are attacking and trying to get in...so I welcome shutting the door, and starting hibernation.

Our eating habits would also change, as my brother pronounced "Its soup season". In our family that was huge. Potato, Chili, Chicken Noodle, Beef Noodle, Turkey Noodle, Oyster, Ham and Beans. The list went on forever, and was on our table nearly every night it was cold. We found it odd as we grew up to find not everyone were soup hounds like we were. Same with Left overs. Mom always cooked so there would be left overs, and we loved that as much as the first time we ate it. Another thing i found out, not everyone pours milk in their chili once it hits the table. For years people would look aghast at us kids. So i asked mom why....she said no big secret it was hot, so i put some milk in it to cool it down faster. Well duh, we just thought everyone did that.

The last of the season will come soon with those pretty colored leaves falling and dancing thru the air. Magic time. So we would have to help rake of course. And of course we built huge piles, then jumped in them, hid in them, rode our bikes thru them. Party time in our yard. I once heard my mom say leaves are a great babysitter....we would play ourselves out, then hear mom yell out the door. SOUPS ON!!! Oh boy ... love fall.