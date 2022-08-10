TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember When...

Being a teenager and heading for the fair. No parents, just hanging out with your friends.

First things first, trying on several outfits, finally choosing one, and heading for the door. Where your mother gives you the look and turns you around to take half the junk off your face, and put on something decent. I thought I looked awesome. Evidently not. OK fine.

Thinking about the fair now, kind of makes me sad. The kids today don’t have the same fun that we did with a carnival there. No child or teenager was going to miss the fair.

The night of the teen dance was exciting; kids from all over would be there. You and your friends all got ready to go together, talking all the while of the fun we were about to embark on. We piled into the car, turned the 8 track up and off we headed for Hemingford, with the promise of much fun ahead.. We wandered around the carnival, no rides yet...we had our hair to think about. Played a game or two biding time until the dance started.

Finally it was time. Now to refresh that lip gloss and head on in. So many kids there, a feeling of excitement running thru everyone, there was always a great local band. Then if you’re lucky enough to find someone to dance. The night was going to be awesome.

One year I was lucky enough to run into a fellow I had met at a friends home. He was new to the town. We danced, and then it happened, he asked me if I wanted to ride on the Ferris wheel with him I said coolly, sure sounds great. The Ferris wheel was right in front of the teen dance hall. So the music drifted along with the beautiful lights, and stars in the sky. I kept waiting for him to put his arm around me. He didn’t, Totally shy. So I faked a big ol' sneeze, mentioned allergies and got that seat rocking. Yep, then he put his arm around me. A memory etched in my mind forever.

The Ferris wheel kind of had the heart of the fair. Big kids, little kids, older kids, It would thrill anyone who got on it. You could see the whole fair, hear the cows mooing, music playing, smell the cotton candy and popcorn. And most of all you could hear laughter from all around you. Little ones zipping along the kiddie roller coaster giggling, loud laughter from the zipper and a few screams to boot. Magic was in the air.

By Sunday night the Ferris wheel would be silent, lights dimming, preparing to pack up and move on. But it always left you anxious to see it again. Yep, I miss those days.