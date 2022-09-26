TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

However, it made the morning walk to school a bit chilly Yes people really did that. We walked approximately 2 1/2 miles to school everyday; and dreamed of the day we could drive. But in the meantime, parents worked and kids walked. You met your friends along the way, and planned out your day, weekend, and life. Growing up either we walked or rode a bike. Our folks didn’t drive us to a friends. We walked or stayed home. Moms favorite thing to do was not to tell us the snow had caused the school to close. So we trudged thru snow up to my brothers behind to school. Got there to read the notice on the door, school was closed. So we walked back home planning our revenge. She would just laugh at us, she said she still had to go to work, and figured that would keep us busy at least a little while, and maybe we wouldn’t kill each other, as we were too tired to fight. Ok fine, it worked. Didn’t take us long to figure out the radio would tell us, Larry Patrick wouldn’t keep it from us!! So if it was snowing we set our alarm for 6 a.m. when KCOW sprang to life with the National Anthem. And sure enough Larry, or Don Gill or a host of others, would let us know that we could crawl back in bed and watch cartoons all morning. Yes there used to also be cartoons in the morning!