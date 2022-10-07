TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

Remember when going to Dunlap was an awesome outing!! Whenever we went to the Hemingford Dam for a camping trip, which was often. We would always head to Dunlap for a burger, play the juke box and get more gas for the boat. Before leaving dad would get my brother and I a pop, Strawberry for me, and Orange for him. Also a peppermint stick. What a treat!

It was also a treat to go and see Dorothy Yoakum who at that time owned the gas station/café/bar. She had been a close family friend and a sweet gal, I will always remember her wearing those white go-go boots. She was a hoot. When her husband George was still alive, they lived in a mobile home behind the store. I remember us going there at Christmas... She gave me an Alvin and the Chipmunks album it was red, and I loved it. Me, I want a hula hooppppp!

The building next to it was a dance hall in the 50s and 60s! Folks would come from all over to hear the band and dance the night away. Behind the dance hall, were two very small cabins that could be rented. All of these still stand today.

Dunlap originally was further north and east of the highway and is now a ghost town. It was a very small town, many of the building foundations are still there... when the highway was built, it no longer came thru town. And the little town ceased to exist.

The current Dunlap was built and continued to thrive until the late 70s, when it was sold.

The folks that live their now, decided not to keep it as a bar, and turned it into their home... I was talking to the owner one day, and he said they always thought it was funny, many referred to them as the hippies from California. He was one of the few that worked on Volkswagens. Awesome people.

Every time I drive by there, I still grin. Now if you tell someone to go to the dam you turn at Dunlap. They will ask if its a town, no its where... oh heck, read the signs for the Dam, Dunlap doesn’t have one. All the locals know where it is.