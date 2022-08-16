TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

Back to school was so exciting!!

Once the fair was over, you wanted to get every last day of swimming in at the pool. As once it closed the next Monday was the big day!

Lots of preparation went into this process, first you had to go to Howards and get a new pair of shoes. I always wanted a pair of Keds. Mom said those were summer shoes. Had to be patent leather, so they would rub blisters on my feet, and I would carry them most of the time. The only plus to getting new shoes was riding on the bouncing horse between Howard and Lenla's, and sticking my feet and assorted body parts in the x-ray machine. No, your hair doesn't have any bones, bummer.

Next was getting this tomboy, dresses and cutesy undies and socks. Dear lord kill me now. She literally had to drag me into Montgomery Wards. She was busy holding dresses up to me, NO I WAS NOT going to try them on, I was watching the neat mail system going on up on the ceiling. Things being whisked around the store with such efficacy. I so wanted to put a jaw breaker in one, and see where it ended up. But again. Mother said no. Are you noticing a theme here?

I really preferred to be playing in the dirt, blowing up army guys with my neighborhood friends, riding my bike, or at the pool. A few years later my best buddy that lived across the street, Judy O'Leary, had a Monkee's album. We danced and sang along. Maybe I would rethink this being a girl thing, that Davy Jones was pretty cute. Hmm it was going to take more than Davy to make me into a girl. Poor mom.

We still had to get to Hesteds, had to have that all important rug for our nap. I found you could scoot them around pretty good, until Mrs. Ellis put her foot on it and gave me the evil eye. Sheesh. Ok fine, I will stay still, but not sleep!! After I woke up, it was time for the milk person to get picked. It usually wasn't me, as the last time I just tossed them to every one. Most of the girls were never going to play baseball for a profession. They couldn't catch anything...good grief. However this also meant I was stuck to my rug for milk time. Something about crying over spilled milk, that what happen when Dad found out about. My teacher was a snitch.

And now the final touch a coat, this had to be ugly enough no one would take it by accident. I couldn't give it away (again), it could survive tag, being drug thru the gravel on the playground, absorb teeter totter drops, and catching on slides. Fall mornings were always so chilly walking to school. But by afternoon it was hot. The last thing you thought to grab was your coat. Therefore the next morning, your mother sent you with a sweater...gads now 2 things to remember to bring home.

Last but not least was the school supplies, glue that if you smeared it on your hand you could pull it off in one piece, Kleenex so when you wiped out on the playground, not to mention catching bodily fluids as that snotty nose was going to last all winter. Blunt scissors, really, how do you open things with blunt scissors. Pencils, which I still have the piece of lead from the tip where I got stabbed in the center of my hand. and last but not least. Crayons, love those things, every color in the world, plus a nifty sharpener on the back. Lots of dreams in those boxes. which made their way onto paper that went up on the refrigerator. ( If they didn't have any bad words....unlike the trauma over dying Easter eggs) I'm pretty sure they wish I had never learned to write.

Ah well off to a new school year. And the many opportunities it would bring, for fun.