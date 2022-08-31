TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

Labor Day... end of summer, end of family vacations and time for school. BBQ’s and picnics almost in the rear view mirror. Every family had their traditions, ours generally was to go to the Scottsbluff Zoo one more time, then lay in supplies for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon.

From the moment Ed McMahon introduced Jerry, to the moment Jerry sang “You’ll never walk alone”. They had our complete attention. It was always exciting to see Wayne Newton, Sammy Davis Jr, Frank Sinatra, and how about the year Frank brought Dean Martin out for a reunion with Jerry. Wow, that was big stuff. We always loved it when they broke away to the local stations...that being Denver. But if you made a donation, there was always the chance your name could be read out loud on TV. Mom would tell us when she called and we waited for hours. Once in a while they would ready my brothers and my name. On real live TV, how cool was that.

Pepe the Clown was often at the mini park at 7th and Cheyenne. He would have his carousel there, and busy making balloon animals. To raise money for Jerry’s Kids. The Jaycees, firefighters, and police all present, Helping the cause along. Amazing what small town can do when they all pull together.

Next thing coming up would be Halloween....I think all the kids in town lived for holiday to holiday. I wonder if they still do?

Have a great Labor Day weekend, be safe, and make some memories.