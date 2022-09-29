TAMI SWEARINGEN: Remember when...

All your closest buddies moms and dads were like your own. Yes indeed it does take a village...

We recently lost one of those special people, Dixie Howell. I met her daughter Patty in 6th grade, and we have been friends ever since. Patty’s mom and dad were another set of parents for sure. And not just to me, to all of us that hung out together. By the time we hit high school, Dixie and Darrell owned the Daisy Queen. It was a small café with two tables and some stools, and of course the windows to order from. It, at one time, sat at 3rd and Toluca... There is an empty lot there now, next door to the Harris Sales offices. This little place became home away from home for all of us.

Almost all of Patty’s friends worked there, myself included. Two of us brought home awards from the DECA convention for highest standards in food service and hospitality. That, of course, was because of what she taught us. Funny thing, I was having so much fun working there, I didn’t realize I was learning something.

You see there are crazy cat ladies. But Dixie was the crazy kid lady. She cared about everyone, you could talk to her about anything, and she had an infectious laugh that would get us all laughing more. She had one young friend of her sons living with them. He had issues at home, so he moved in with them. He was just another member of the family. As we all were.

You would think having four kids of your own, three of them being girls, that you would even want any other kids around. But Dixie loved it.

We took her Cruising the Butte one night when we were 16. That I have to tell you was hysterical. We cranked the tunes on the eight track tape player and had a blast. She found out why we called my moms car the moon mobile. It still makes me laugh to think about.

When I married, she was there of course, with a pretty corsage to wear, the exact same one as my mother. She had Mom status with us all.

In later years I would stop to visit, or try and get her to let me help her with something. No she wanted to carry it scoop it, whatever do it herself, to keep in shape. I told her once that I was thinking about moving. I lived two blocks up the street from her. She said she didn’t want me to. She said she liked knowing one of her kids was close.

I cherish the village I grew up in, and Dixie in particular. I hope every kid has someone like her in their life.