The Band that’s playing the Butte

Tanner continued to say, “I play music because I love the feeling it gives to me and to other people. Music helps us live our lives to the fullest. Too often we let ourselves be swept away by our daily routines, not appreciating our limited time given to us. Music helps us think about the here and now. It makes us realize that if we walk through life absent minded, we will miss out on so much. If you have ever fell in love with a song and were irritated that you couldn’t play it again because it was on the radio, then you know what I mean. Music is played in time and time doesn’t wait for us to pay attention. So I encourage everyone to stop every once and awhile to take a whiff of those flowers, or you’ll miss them when they’re gone.”

“Music is something that everyone can enjoy. It takes us away from the criticisms, the judgments, and all of life’s complications and just lets us be in the moment,” said Tanner. “It provides a feeling of accomplishment to the people with instruments, it makes other people happy, and it gives us a feeling of oneness. Music brings people together. That’s why it is played at all of our modern cultural rituals such as church, funerals, weddings, and parties. Music unites people under all circumstances, accommodating its emotional properties to fit any appropriate mood. From the guy in a bar trying to impress the cute girl next to him with a dance, to the teenagers letting their emotions explode off of them at a heavy metal show. From the punk rock bands from third world countries striking up a revolution of change the lives of their people for the better, to the drummers of war, leading an army into battle, propelled forward by music. From the bullied kid at school trying to get away to forget the harshness of his life, to the Christmas carolers singing to Alzheimer’s patients in nursing homes, reminding them of the best times of their lives. Music gives us a feeling of being a part of something bigger than just ourselves. Whether playing, or listening to music, there is no denying its impact it has on us. I believe in music. That is why I play music.”