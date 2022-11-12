The Great Race: Hemingford Students Challenged

The race is on! Starting on November 1 and going until November 18, all grades Preschool through 12th will be competing in a holiday food drive competition for needed items for the Hemingford Food Pantry.

This food drive is organized by the HHS National Honor Society (NHS) lead by Mrs. Natalie Wood and High Ability Learners (HAL) lead by Mrs. Ashley Talkington.

Class sponsors and homeroom teachers will have boxes for donated items. Each week, HAL members will collect the food and tally up points. The number of points will be divided by the number of people per grade so that points are more fair.

Each item will be worth one point (per box, not counting individual fruit snack bags for example).

There is a prize for the class that wins!

“We have checked in with the Hemingford Food Pantry to see what were some of the most requested or most needed items were,” said Wood.

Those items are worth extra points. There are a few items that are worth three points. That list includes: Hamburger Helper, potatoes (AuGratin, instant, scalloped), boxed mac & cheese, rice mixes, peanut butter, jelly, sugar (>5 lbs), flour (> 5 lbs), juice (large bottles), boxed cereal, soups, canned meats, canned sloppy joe sauce, canned fruit, canned vegetables, spaghetti noodles and sauce, brownie mix, toilet paper.

“I’m excited for the event because I think it’s important to give back to the community that’s given so much to us over time,” said Hemingford High School senior Rylie Wright, a member of both NHS and HAL.

The winning class will win a game day and dirt cups for dessert from Mrs. Lanik.

Preschoolers are off with a big lead with eight points so far per student.

Grade standings as of Tuesday, Nov. 8:

1st — Preschool

2nd — First Grade

3rd — Third Grade

4th — Sixth Grade

5th — Eighth Grade

6th — Fifth Grade

7th — Kindergarten

8th — Second Grade

9th — Fourth Grade

10th — Seventh Grade

11th — Freshman

12th — Sophomores

13th — Juniors

14th — Seniors