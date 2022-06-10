“THIS MUST BE THE PLACE”

What does that phrase mean to you?

The place where you live? The place you once lived? The place you will always call home? The place that brings a smile to your face?

This must be the place!

That is the phrase that was recently painted on the side of the Dave’s Pharmacy in Hemingford. A simple phrase meant to make you think; meant to mean whatever it might mean to you.

“We had to paint the building last year to repair some brick and stucco,” said Pharmacy Manager Mikayla (Randolph) Smith. “Before we painted there was a ‘Welcome to Hemingford’ sign that was there for years. Around the end of last summer I had seen some really cool murals through my travels and I knew that I wanted to put something back on that wall.”

She made some phone calls and it was recommended that she get in-touch with Kyren Gibson, Carnegie Arts Center Director.

“We met with her and she knew that her former professor at UNL had wanted to do something similar to what we were looking for,” said Smith.

“Sandra (Williams) has wanted to do public art murals, especially in rural communities, so this worked out great,” said Gibson. “I gave her a call and we got busy coming up with a plan.”

Williams is a Fine Art Professor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

“In 2013 I gave a presentation at the Rural Futures Conference at UNL that talked about the need of placemaking in rural communities,” said Williams.

“I understand that people need other things like teachers but if we want people to come back to our rural communities then we have to give them something to come back to.”

“There’s just so much in Nebraska, I’m an outsider from Cleveland, Ohio, but when you look at this history of Nebraska it’s so fascinating,” said Williams. “One of the things that I really love are the post office murals that were done by the WPA. There’s a tradition of muralism that we need to continue.”

The two of them came up with a design.

“We wanted to have something that would catch your eye as you were coming down the street,” said Williams. “We wanted something that you can take in really quickly as you passed by. I know that people liked the Welcome to Hemingford that was on here before but I think this is a good change.”

With the help of recent UNL Honors Fine Art Graduate Cicely Pickel, Williams and Gibson began working on the mural on Sunday, May 22 and finished the project on Wednesday, May 25.

“Alliance High School students Sierra Banks and Carver Hauptmann came to help paint on the text on Wednesday,” said Gibson. “Several little Hemingford kiddos put their touch on it too. The mural was led and designed by Sandra. Thank you to both of them for taking time out of their busy schedule to come all the way out to western Nebraska to beautify our community.”

“And thank you to the nice Hemingford fellows that helped us out with the heavy equipment and supplies,” said Gibson. “We don’t know who you are but we thank you!”

Williams and Pickel are no stranger to the area as they collaborated with the Carnegie Arts Center and the Alliance Recreation Center on a project in June of 2021.

“We helped with a project called sidewalk safari and we used sidewalk spray chalk,” said Williams. The kids had so much fun. Then we learned about endangered species through writing little haikus about them with fact sheets. I mentioned to Kyren then that I wanted to do a mural, something bright and colorful with text so when Mikayla reached out to her saying that she wanted something bright and colorful it ended up being perfect.”

“The Carnegie Arts Center believes that art is for everyone,” Gibson said. “What better way to give art to the community than to provide public art pieces that are accessible 24/7 to the community. It had been a dream of my friend Professor Williams and I to bring murals into our rural communities. We were so honored to be asked to help reimagine this iconic space for Dave’s Pharmacy. Art can awaken a space and we feel that the mural fulfills that goal.”

When asked what Dave’s Pharmacy owner Dave Randolph thought of the project, Smith said, “He loves it.”

“He loves that the community loves it. He has seen groups of kids taking pictures by it in the evenings and that was kind of our goal. We wanted something that the community would love and want to take pictures by and connect with. The fact that we have had that interaction makes him super happy.”

“I drive past it every morning and I love seeing it,” she said. “I’m glad that other people like seeing it. Hopefully it is something that brings a smile or maybe the phrase invokes a memory.”

When asked how they came up with the phrase, she said, “We were really struggling with what text to use.”

“Do we put the ‘Welcome to Hemingford’ back up?” said Smith. “Do we put just Hemingford? Do we not put any words? There are so many quotes out there about small towns but nothing was clicking. Kyren pulled ‘This must be the place’ from song lyrics and it kind of stems from ‘this must be the place that I call home’ so it was perfect. That’s it because people can fill in what Hemingford means to them. Everybody can connect with it in their own way; it’s an open ended statement that you get to fill in yourself.”

