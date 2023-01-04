 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three Nebraska big game meetings rescheduled

  • 0

Three big game public information meetings planned by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have been postponed.

These meetings, originally scheduled in December, now are set for January. The schedule for those three:

Jan. 9 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St.

Jan. 11 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Jan. 11 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. 2nd St.

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during these three-hour meetings. Each of the three-hour meetings begins at 5 p.m.

View the complete schedule of big game meetings around the state, or register for one of two virtual meetings, at Outdoornebraska.gov/fishandgamemeetings/.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

Hemingford Holiday Play a huge hit

The Hemingford Holiday Play has been a staple in the community since 2007. This year the cast put on two plays, “Elf the Musical Jr.” and “A C…

Steve Erdman: National Motto

Steve Erdman: National Motto

One of the bills that I will introduce next year is a bill to put posters displaying our national motto, “In God We Trust” in all of Nebraska’…

New walkway built

New walkway built

Many of you may have noticed a new walkway leading to the Hemingford Food Pantry. The Hemingford Ministerial Council would like to thank those…

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember When... New Years Eve meant getting to stay up late to ring the new year in?

Village Trustees take Oath

Village Trustees take Oath

Reorganization of the Village Board of Trustees was conducted during the December meeting on Tuesday, December 27 along with newly elected boa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News