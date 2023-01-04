Three Nebraska big game meetings rescheduled

Three big game public information meetings planned by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have been postponed.

These meetings, originally scheduled in December, now are set for January. The schedule for those three:

Jan. 9 – Gordon, Gordon City Auditorium, 311 N. Oak St.

Jan. 11 – Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Jan. 11 – Oshkosh, Oshkosh Auditorium, 602 W. 2nd St.

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during these three-hour meetings. Each of the three-hour meetings begins at 5 p.m.

View the complete schedule of big game meetings around the state, or register for one of two virtual meetings, at Outdoornebraska.gov/fishandgamemeetings/.