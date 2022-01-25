Town hall meeting set for Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

He explains, “As the law is written today, a newly hired LEO (law enforcement officer) has a one-year period of time to complete their certification training. For most agencies, this training occurs at the police academy in Grand Island. New officers frequently encounter delays in getting a seat in the next class. In the meantime, departments can use a new LEO to help with a number of things. Properly supervised they can serve as back-up for a veteran officer while they watch and learn.”

“LB 51 requires new hires to complete eighty hours of training before they can do anything to support field operations. It even prohibits them from riding in a police vehicle or speaking to the public. Even more challenging, the provisional period is shortened from one year to sixteen weeks. This will make it impossible for small departments to bring a new hire up to speed, and it forces them to have someone on the payroll who is prevented from doing much useful for the department. This is wasteful, and it prevents the new hire from getting a real world understanding of what the job is about.”

“There’s so many points to it and we just can’t compete with bigger departments,” said Straub. “Basically, we cannot hire anybody that is not certified.”