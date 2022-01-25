Town hall meeting set for Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.

A town hall meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 26 at 6 p.m. at The Body Shop. There will be discussion on Legislative Bill 51 and how it effects the police department.
“We need to talk about LB 51 that went into effect last year,” said Village of Hemingford Administrator Barb Straub.
“We have to look at (what) LB 51 is going to do to the village police department for hiring. It basically handicaps us.”
LB 51 increased the number of continuing education hours, changed employment regulations and policy requirements.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who was once a reserve officer, wrote about the bill before it was passed.
“LB 51 will change the requirements for the certification law enforcement officers and accreditation of law enforcement agencies in Nebraska,” said Brewer. “It will end the reserve officer program in Nebraska and mandate a number of new police policies concerning the use of force.”
“It is a solution designed for Lincoln and Omaha that just does not fit in rural Nebraska.”
Brewer added, “For some small, rural law enforcement agencies, ending the reserve officer program will mean the difference between a police officer or sheriff’s deputy going on a call all alone or with a partner.”
He explains, “As the law is written today, a newly hired LEO (law enforcement officer) has a one-year period of time to complete their certification training. For most agencies, this training occurs at the police academy in Grand Island. New officers frequently encounter delays in getting a seat in the next class. In the meantime, departments can use a new LEO to help with a number of things. Properly supervised they can serve as back-up for a veteran officer while they watch and learn.”
“LB 51 requires new hires to complete eighty hours of training before they can do anything to support field operations. It even prohibits them from riding in a police vehicle or speaking to the public. Even more challenging, the provisional period is shortened from one year to sixteen weeks. This will make it impossible for small departments to bring a new hire up to speed, and it forces them to have someone on the payroll who is prevented from doing much useful for the department. This is wasteful, and it prevents the new hire from getting a real world understanding of what the job is about.”
“There’s so many points to it and we just can’t compete with bigger departments,” said Straub. “Basically, we cannot hire anybody that is not certified.”
The reason for the town meeting will be to discuss possible solutions regarding the Hemingford Police Department staffing and possible solutions including the effects of LB 51 on department hiring practices.
“We are welcoming comments and ideas from the public,” said Straub. “What do we need to do? We’ve had one officer for a year and a half now. He’s getting tired and I’m afraid we’re going to burn him out.”
Village Police Chief Dusty Bryner has been on medical leave recently so to help out the Village has had two Box Butte County Deputies step up and have been working part-time.
“They are doing it as a favor to Dusty,” said Straub. “We need to look at other options. Do we increase pay, do we send someone to go stand outside the academy and recruit? I just don’t know.”
“Maybe someone out there has an ‘out-of-the-box’ idea that could help,” Straub added. “We need some protection here in Hemingford. Contracting with another agency is a possibility but not by any means the only possibility. There has to be another solution.”