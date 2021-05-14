Traditional graduation to take place Saturday

The Class of 2021 class song was selected as “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney. A song that reminds us all that time goes by so fast. “Don’t Blink” is about all the stages of life that seem to fly by in the blink of an eye.

"First of all, I'm very proud of you all for earning your high school diploma,” said Hemingford Social Studies Teacher Joe Collins. “This will be a very exciting time for each of you, as you make decisions for yourself and try to plan for your future. Just remember to live your life to the fullest. Don't settle. Push yourselves to achieve your goals and aspirations. If you ever get bogged down or just need time to reflect on those decisions in the company of those who care about you, I hope that you know that you will always have a home that will support you here at Hemingford High School. Good Luck and Congratulations, Class of 2021!”