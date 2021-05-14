Traditional graduation to take place Saturday

Hemingford High School Seniors walked into the school on Friday, May 7 for the last time as a student. Thursday the students took time to complete their finals. Once finished with that they could sign their chrome books in and clean out their lockers.
Friday was a day to tie up any loose ends, sign out of classes, and spend time with friends. When the bell rang the seniors ran out the door, literally!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 Hemingford High School Graduation and graduation ceremonies across the country looked a whole lot different than the traditional graduations. 2020 Hemingford Seniors were among the more fortunate in that they actually got to have some sort of a ceremony even though that looked very different. Students and parents lined the Hemingford football field and each student was only allowed one vehicle. Steps were taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year graduation will look more like normal. Sure there will be some masks here and there but it will once again be held in the High School Gymnasium.
Graduation practice will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 14 in the gym. Honors Day will follow at 10 a.m.
Parents, families, and friends will fill the gym on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. to watch their favorite Hemingford Bobcat graduate.
This year’s class colors are black and silver and the class flower is a white rose tipped in red. Their motto is “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring,” David Bowie.
The Class of 2021 class song was selected as “Don’t Blink” by Kenny Chesney. A song that reminds us all that time goes by so fast. “Don’t Blink” is about all the stages of life that seem to fly by in the blink of an eye.
“'Cause when your hourglass runs out of sand
You can't flip it over and start again
Take every breathe God gives you for what it's worth.”
This year’s class sponsors are Natalie Wood and Joe Collins.
"First of all, I'm very proud of you all for earning your high school diploma,” said Hemingford Social Studies Teacher Joe Collins. “This will be a very exciting time for each of you, as you make decisions for yourself and try to plan for your future. Just remember to live your life to the fullest. Don't settle. Push yourselves to achieve your goals and aspirations. If you ever get bogged down or just need time to reflect on those decisions in the company of those who care about you, I hope that you know that you will always have a home that will support you here at Hemingford High School. Good Luck and Congratulations, Class of 2021!”
“’Yesterday is the past. Tomorrow is the future. Today is a gift. That is why is is called the present,’” said Hemingford Public Schools Superintendent Charles Isom as he quoted Bil Keane.
Adding, “Good Luck Bobcats!”
With a small class of just 25 graduating they’re a pretty tight knit group.
“It’s nice when we all know each other and all get along for the most part,” said Hemingford 2021 Graduate Danea Hanson.
Hanson is the 2021 Salutatorian.
“I practically ran out of there, well I did run,” she giggled.
Hanson had a message to future students, “Try hard in your classes and don’t give up if you think it is too hard. A challenge is always good; it pushes you to do better.”
In the fall, Hanson will be attending Chadron State College and majoring in psychology.
“I want to be a therapist,” Hanson said. “I know I want to be in a smaller town but we’ll have to see where life takes me.”
Hanson is the daughter of Josh and April Hanson. She has attended school in Hemingford all 13 years; participating in cheerleading, volleyball, speech, One-Act and Three-Act.
The honor of the Hemingford High School Graduating Class of 2021 Valedictorian was given to Kenneth “Kenny” Wyland.
He is the son of Anthony and Shelley Wyland and has attended school in Hemingford for 12 years. He has participated in track, basketball, cross-country, student council and quiz bowl.
His advice for other students is to enjoy the little things because school flies by.
He is planning on attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney and majoring in biology.
“From there, I plan on becoming certified in cytotechnology,” said Wyland.
“Over the years here at Hemingford High School, we have learned many things. Ms. Janssen taught us how to write proofs in math class. Mrs. Horstman taught us what a scholarship is and how to properly fill one out. And finally, Mr. Olson; he taught us how to build scale models of middle-aged war machines and how we should always go for the fruit in Pac-Man to get the highest score,” Wyland said.
“And all of this knowledge will no doubt be valuable as we go forward in life. But I think that the most important thing that we learned over the last four years is how to build relationships and rely on each other. We learn how to work together as a community and respect each other's differences. I think we have all learned especially how much we need each other to succeed and push through all of the hardships we face. This pandemic has truly shown our need for each other.”
Wyland added, “So now after everything we’ve been through, we have finally made it to the end of this chapter in our lives. Goodbyes will be heard and tears will be shed but it is important to remember that this is not an end but is rather a new beginning. We will all follow our own paths through life and continue writing our own stories.”