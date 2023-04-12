Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for April 13 — 19:
Thursday, April 13 – Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, and Corn or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, April 14 – Italian Wrap or Sub with Chips & Cookie
Monday, April 17 – Cabbage Burgers & Chips
Tuesday, April 18 – Chili Rellanos with Rice & Beans or Taco Salad
Wednesday, April 19 – Ham Cheesy Potatoes with Green Beans and a Dinner Roll
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
