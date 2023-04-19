Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for April 20 — 26:
Thursday, April 20 – Chicken Fried Chicken with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, and Corn or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, April 21 – Grilled Turkey, Bacon & Ranch or Jalapeno Popper Sandwich with Pasta Salad and Pudding Cup
Monday, April 24 – Meatloaf with Baked Potato and Green Beans
Tuesday, April 25 – Indian Taco
Wednesday, April 26 – Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli and Garlic Bread
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
