Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 1 — 7:
Thursday, December 1 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn
Friday, December 2 – Patty Melt, Macaroni Salad, Jell-O Cup
Monday, December 5 – Check Treasured Grounds for special
Tuesday, December 6 – Check Treasured Grounds for special
Wednesday, December 7 – Check Treasured Grounds for special
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today