 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 1-7

  • 0
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for November 3 - 9

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 1 — 7:

Thursday, December 1 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn

Friday, December 2 – Patty Melt, Macaroni Salad, Jell-O Cup

Monday, December 5 – Check Treasured Grounds for special

Tuesday, December 6 – Check Treasured Grounds for special

Wednesday, December 7 – Check Treasured Grounds for special

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expanding Orange

Expanding Orange

Jack-o-lanterns bearing sinister smiles of sharp teeth devolved into old men without dentures as pumpkins shriveled in the days after Hallowee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News