 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 22-28

  • 0
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for November 3 - 9

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 22 — 28:

Thursday, December 22 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn

Friday, December 23 – BBQ Chicken Flatbread with Potato Salad and a Jell-O Cup

December 2630 Closed for Christmas and New Years.

Hope you all have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! ~From the Treasured Grounds Crew

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember When...

Remember When...

Remember when there was so much to do to get ready for Christmas, one week closer and so many events happening.

Winter Graduates Announced

Winter Graduates Announced

Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds. …

Remember when...

Remember when...

Remember when... there was a lot of decisions a kid had to do to prepare for Christmas??

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News