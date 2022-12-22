Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 22 — 28:
Thursday, December 22 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, December 23 – BBQ Chicken Flatbread with Potato Salad and a Jell-O Cup
December 26 – 30 Closed for Christmas and New Years.
Hope you all have a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! ~From the Treasured Grounds Crew
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
