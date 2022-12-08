 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 8-14

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 8 — 14:

Thursday, December 8 – Chicken Strips

Friday, December 9 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak with Chips & Jell-O Cup

Monday, December 12 – Loaded Potato Soup with Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, December 13 – Tacos with Rice & Beans or Super Nachos

Wednesday, December 14 – Beef & Noodles with Green Beans and a Dinner Roll

The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

