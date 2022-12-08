Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for December 8 — 14:
Thursday, December 8 – Chicken Strips
Friday, December 9 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak with Chips & Jell-O Cup
Monday, December 12 – Loaded Potato Soup with Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, December 13 – Tacos with Rice & Beans or Super Nachos
Wednesday, December 14 – Beef & Noodles with Green Beans and a Dinner Roll
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
