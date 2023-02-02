Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for February 2 — 8:
Thursday, February 2 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, February 3 – Reuben or Patty Melt with Chips & Jell-O Cup
Monday, February 6 – Taco Soup with Homemade Tortilla Chips & Corn Salad
Tuesday, February 7 – Tacos with Rice & Beans or Super Nachos or Taco Salad
Wednesday, February 8 – Loaded Potato with Ham, Broccoli & Beer or Nacho Cheese
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
