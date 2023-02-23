Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for February 23 — March 1:
Thursday, February 23 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, February 24 – Cabbage Burger with Chips & Jell-O Cup
Monday, February 27 – Chili with a Cinnamon Roll
Tuesday, February 28 – Smothered Burrito or Super Burrito
Wednesday, March 1 – Contact Treasured Grounds for menu.
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
