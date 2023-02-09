Related to this story

Most Popular

Blood Drive planned for Feb. 8

Blood Drive planned for Feb. 8

The last blood drive for ‘22 was unable to happen and the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department missed National Blood Donor Month by a few days…

Looking Back 50 Years Ago

Looking Back 50 Years Ago

KINDERGARTEN GAMES ARE FUN – for first day schoolers at Hemingford, the serve in acquaintance, sociability and harnessing of energy to the voi…