Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for February 2 — 8:
Thursday, February 9 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, February 10 – Gyro or BLT with Greek Pasta Salad & Jell-O Cup
Monday, February 13 – Stew and Cornbread
Tuesday, February 14 – Taco Quesadilla and Fideo — HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY
Wednesday, February 15 – Hot Beef Sandwich with Green Beans
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
