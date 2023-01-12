Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 12 — 18:
Thursday, January 12 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, January 13 – Cabbage Burgers with Chips and a Jell-O Cup
Monday, January 16 – Broccoli Cheese Soup with Ham & Cheese Sliders
Tuesday, January 17 – Indian Taco
Wednesday, January 18 – Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli and Garlic Bread
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
