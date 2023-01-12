 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 12 - 18

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 12 — 18:

Thursday, January 12 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn

Friday, January 13 – Cabbage Burgers with Chips and a Jell-O Cup

Monday, January 16 – Broccoli Cheese Soup with Ham & Cheese Sliders

Tuesday, January 17 – Indian Taco

Wednesday, January 18 – Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli and Garlic Bread

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

