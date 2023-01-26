Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 - 25 (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 - 25

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 26 — 31:

Thursday, January 26 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn

Friday, January 27 – Chicken Sandwich with Macaroni Salad & Jell-O Cup

Monday, January 30 – Chili & Cinnamon Roll or Frito Pie

Tuesday, January 31 – Super Burrito

Wednesday, February 1 – Check with Treasured Grounds

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

