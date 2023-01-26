Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 - 25 (copy)

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 26 — 31:
Thursday, January 26 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, January 27 – Chicken Sandwich with Macaroni Salad & Jell-O Cup
Monday, January 30 – Chili & Cinnamon Roll or Frito Pie
Tuesday, January 31 – Super Burrito
Wednesday, February 1 – Check with Treasured Grounds
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
