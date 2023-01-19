Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 — 25:
Thursday, January 19 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, January 20 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Chips and a Jell-O Cup
Monday, January 23 – Tomato Bisque Soup & Grilled Cheese with Fruit Cup
Tuesday, January 24 – Chicken Enchiladas with Rice & Beans
Wednesday, January 25 – Lasagna with Garlic Bread & Salad
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
