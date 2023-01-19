 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 - 25

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for January 19 — 25:

Thursday, January 19 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn

Friday, January 20 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Chips and a Jell-O Cup

Monday, January 23 – Tomato Bisque Soup & Grilled Cheese with Fruit Cup

Tuesday, January 24 – Chicken Enchiladas with Rice & Beans

Wednesday, January 25 – Lasagna with Garlic Bread & Salad

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

