Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for March 16 — 22:
Thursday, March 16 – Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, March 17 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with chips & fruit cup
Monday, March 20 – Broccoli Cheese Soup with Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, March 21 – Indian Taco
Wednesday, March 22 – Beef & Noodles with green beans
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
