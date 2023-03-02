Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for March 2 — 8:
Thursday, March 2 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, March 3 – Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich with Chips & Jell-O Cup
Monday, March 6 – Tomato Bisque Soup with a Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday, March 7 – Loaded Taco Potato
Wednesday, March 8 – Meatloaf with Baked Potato and Green Beans.
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
