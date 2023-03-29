Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for March 23 — 29:
Thursday, March 30 – Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Corn
Friday, March 31 – Reuben or Patty Melt with Macaroni Salad and Jell-O Cup
Monday, April 3 – Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap or Sub with Chips and Cookie
Tuesday, April 4 – Chicken Enchiladas with Rice and Beans
Wednesday, April 5 – Spaghetti & Meatballs with a Salad and Breadstick
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
