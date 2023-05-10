Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for May 11 — 17:

Thursday, May 11 – Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Corn or Chef Salad with Ham

Friday, May 12 – Gyro or BLT with Greek Pasta Salad and Jell-O Cup

Monday, May 15 – Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap or Sub with Macaroni Salad

Tuesday, May 16 – Tacos or Taco Salad

Wednesday, May 17 – Loaded Potato with Ham, Broccoli and Beer or Nacho Cheese

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.