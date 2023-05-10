Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for May 11 — 17:
Thursday, May 11 – Chicken Fried Steak with Mashed Potatoes and Corn or Chef Salad with Ham
Friday, May 12 – Gyro or BLT with Greek Pasta Salad and Jell-O Cup
Monday, May 15 – Turkey, Bacon & Ranch Wrap or Sub with Macaroni Salad
Tuesday, May 16 – Tacos or Taco Salad
Wednesday, May 17 – Loaded Potato with Ham, Broccoli and Beer or Nacho Cheese
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
