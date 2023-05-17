Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for May 18 — 24:

Thursday, May 18 – Chicken Fried Chicken or Chef Salad with Chicken

Friday, May 19 – French Dip or Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with Chips & a Fruit Cup

Monday, May 22 – BLT Wrap or Sub with BLT Pasta Salad

Tuesday, May 23 – Super Nachos or Taco Salad

Wednesday, May 24 – Roast Beef Dinner with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Green Beans and a Dinner Roll or Hot Beef Sandwich with Green Beans or Turkey or Ham Chef Salad. Grill will be closed, only serving these items.

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.