Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for May 4 — 10:
Thursday, May 4 – Chicken Strips with Potato Salad and California Veggies or Chef Salad with Chicken
Friday, May 5 – Reuben or Patty Melt with Bowtie Pasta Salad and Fruit
Monday, May 8 – Italian Wrap or Sub with Chips & Cookie
Tuesday, May 9 – Deluxe Burrito or Taco Salad
Wednesday, May 10 – Lasagna with Salad and Garlic Bread
Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
