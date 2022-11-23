 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for November 24-30

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds. Call 487-3444 to order for dine-in, carry-out or delivery

Treasured Grounds Senior Menu for November 24 — 30:

Thursday, November 24 – Closed

Friday, November 25 – Closed

Monday, November 28 – Broccoli Cheese Soup with Ham & Cheese Sliders

Tuesday, November 29 – Super Burrito

Wednesday, November 30 – Hot Beef Sandwich & Green Beans

Hemingford Nutrition Center meals are served at Treasured Grounds and are subject to change. Punch cards are available for purchase at the Village Office. The menu is subject to change; meals are served dine-in or can be delivered.

