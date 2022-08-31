Unified Showing empowers county youth

During the Box Butte County Fair four members of 4-H took the time to show off something different. They had been paired with four participants to mentor them on showing livestock.

On Thursday, Aug. 11 the teams showed off their skills that they had learned over the summer during a Unified Showing event. Unified activities continue to gain popularity in eastern Nebraska and have started moving west. These are sports or hobbies that pair a person with mental or physical disabilities with a partner to compete. Unified Showing was an agricultural option that allowed those of different abilities the opportunity to show a lamb or goat at the county fair.

The program was started by Allison Walbrecht in a barn in southwest Lincoln. The program is run by her with help from her mom. It starts with creating pairs of participants and teaching them how to show lambs.

“I had a family member that was able to participate in this program at the Lancaster County Fair, when I learned about the program, I knew this was something that needed to be brought to western Nebraska,” said Jenilee Woltman, speech-language pathologist and the founder of Box Butte County Unified Showing.

Woltman works at Rock Valley PT in Alliance and when she brought the idea to her co-workers they were all in.

“We didn’t really have a solid plan, which may have been why this was such a success,” she said. “We paired everyone up and really left it up to the mentors and participants as to how much and when they would meet during the summer. This strategy seemed to work well as some of the teams met over six times this summer.”

During the county fair the teams each showed an animal together. Those teams included: Ainslee Woltman and Ragan Terrell, Emily Johnston and Sophia Lundy, Rasine Bolek and Zek Swanson, and Berkley Davies and Dak Smith.

“I absolutely loved being able to work with a younger youth member who didn’t have the opportunity to show one themselves,” said Bolek. “I think other 4-H’ers should get involved because it gives them the opportunity to get the younger generation involved.”

“Zek loved it,” said his dad, Michael Swanson. “He did really well.”

He noted that they would like to participate again next year if they are able to find someone for him to mentor with as this was Bolek’s last year for 4-H.

Johnston is a 13-year-old Hemingford student and this past Box Butte County Fair marked her sixth year showing her animals. Since Johnston started 4-H, she has shown poultry, dairy goats, and cattle as well as taken numerous static exhibits with many of them being selected for the state fair over her 4-H years.

“When the information about Unified Showing came out, Emily knew she wanted to be a part of this special event,” said her mother, Bridget Johnston. “She loves to share her love of animals and 4-H with others. Emily also has a special place in her heart for children, but especially children with special needs. She was excited when she learned that she was going to be a mentor, which meant that she was going to be able to make something special happen for a peer.”

She was paired with Lundy. The two of them were able to meet several times throughout the summer.

“Emily chose Joyce, her Nigerian dwarf dairy goat, to be their partner on show day, so when Sophia came to our house, she learned lots about Joyce and how to show her,” said Johnston. “Not only did the girls and Joyce learn lots from each, they made a special bond. Being chosen as a mentor has made Emily’s heart so full and is an experience she will never forget. There were smiles and tears of joy all around.”

“I loved the new unified showing and thought it was an amazing way to get kids who would never get that chance to be involved,” said 4-H’er Avery Davies. “It helps different kids grow bonds and a good, fun way to grow leadership and responsibility to both the helper and the show kid.”

“It teaches others how to take care of animals and responsibility,” said 4-H’er Berkley Davies.

There have been several people in the community that stated they would like to be a sponsor and/or volunteer for the Unified Showing for next year. Interested community members are encouraged to contact the Box Butte County 4-H Extension at 308-762-5616.

If you know someone who would be interested in participating in the mentoring event, then contact Bridget Johnston at Hemingford Public Schools, Taylor Winners at Alliance Public Schools or call the extension office.