UNITED WAY AND PARTNERS SERVE OVER 40,000 IN THE COMMUNITY IN 2022

United Way of Western Nebraska and their nonprofit partners served approximately 43,100 people in 2022. This is an increase from 38,864 in 2021. United Way is making a difference in the community serving children, families, individuals, seniors and the community through United Way Community Impact Initiatives and the 27 United Way nonprofit partner agencies serving Western Nebraska.

United Way strives to be a good steward of the resources they receive. Requiring each applicant for funding to submit financial statements or an independent audit in addition to the funding application. Nonprofits that are awarded United Way funding submit mid-year progress reports to ensure the funding requested is being utilized for the requested purpose.

When you give to United Way, you are giving a lasting gift to the community affecting thousand of people locally and in the greater Nebraska Panhandle. Gifts postmarked by December 31, 2022 may be counted for 2022 charitable giving. Gifts may be mailed to United Way 1517 Broadway Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361 or P.O. Box 617 Alliance, NE 69301.

Online donations may be made at uwwn.org/donate by 11:59 pm MST to be included in the 2022 charitable contributions. United Way accepts donations year-round for the community and has been serving in Western Nebraska since 1945.

United Way also accepts gifts from retirement plans. If you reached the age of 70½ in 2019 you must take your first required minimum distribution by April 1, 2020. If you reach age 70 ½ in 2020 or later you must take your first required minimum distribution by April 1 of the year after you reach 72. Please consult your tax advisor for additional details.

Donations to United Way far surpass a gift to one entity as your one gift is able to support multiple nonprofit organizations. United Way is here for your neighbors, your friends, your family and you. Creating and supporting a strong safety net of nonprofits to meet the vast needs of our community so our neighbors always have a place to turn for help.

Give the gift of United Way online at uwwn.org/donate or mail your donation to United Way 1517 Broadway Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361 or P.O. Box 617 Alliance, NE 69301. United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or visit uwwn.org.