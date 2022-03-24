United Way Fighting Hunger in Our Community

United Way of Western Nebraska is Fighting Hunger in the Community with a food distribution on Tuesday, March 29 in Crawford. This distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.

Fighting Hunger in Our Community provides each household with several complete meals including non-perishable items, fresh fruit and vegetables, meat and dairy products for local families. The first event in 2022 that was held in Chadron on February 25 served 100 families. The Crawford distribution is set to serve 75 families and distribute 225 bags (three bags per household). Volunteers from United Way, Healthy Blue Nebraska and AmeriCorps volunteers in the Dawes and Sioux County RSVP Program will pack the food items in reusable bags for each household. Families and individuals experiencing food are welcome to come to the Crawford Community Building (1005 1st Crawford) with distribution beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29. The distribution is one set per household in a drive thru format.

Additional events are planned this Fall in Alliance and Scottsbluff and other areas throughout Western Nebraska. This event is made possible by Healthy Blue Nebraska and generous donations earmarked to fight food insecurity.

United Way works in the local community to Give, Advocate and Volunteer and through the Fighting Hunger in Our Community is alleviating hunger. To learn more about United Way, please call the United Way office at 308-763-8031 or email kbenzel@uwwn.org