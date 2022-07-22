United Way of Western Nebraska Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

United Way of Western Nebraska’s “Stuff the Bus” is gearing up to help area school children. Stuff the Bus is United Way’s annual school supply drive to help local children and their families that may be unable to purchase the necessary school supplies for the school year. The public is encouraged to donate new schools supplies or make a monetary donation. The drive runs July 18 through August 5 with the mission to help local kids with school supplies. Donations of crayons, colored pencils, glue sticks and other school supplies are welcome to be dropped off at any of the ten drop off locations throughout the Nebraska Panhandle. Locations include: the United Way Offices in Scottsbluff and Alliance, Target in Scottsbluff, Gering Fire Department, City Hall in Mitchell, Chadron Fire Department, City Hall in Crawford, CAPWN in Sidney and WNCC in Alliance and Sidney. Monetary donations are welcome at uwwn.org/bus.

100% of all donations will help local kids with necessary school supplies. The monetary donations will be used to purchase school supplies with those supplies distributed to local children in need to help them get started on the right foot and succeed in school.

Monetary donations may be made online at uwwn.org/bus or mailed to United Way, P.O. Box 617, Alliance, NE 69301 or 1517 Broadway, Suite 106 Scottsbluff, NE 69361. For more information about Stuff the Bus or United Way please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or kbenzel@uwwn.org.

United Way continues the strong tradition of ensuring that donor dollars stay local and the monies raised stay in the area where they were raised. Stuff the Bus is no exception, donations made for Stuff the Bus will help local children in the community. For more information about United Way, please visit uwwn.org.